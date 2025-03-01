Americans Lose a Heartbreaker in OT

March 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Lake Tahoe, Nevada - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, lost a heartbreaker in overtime on Friday night to the Tahoe Knight Monsters 3-2 in front of an announced crowd of 4,200 at Tahoe Blue Event Center.

The Americans had their chances to win the game starting the overtime on the power play but no shots on goal in the extra session eventually did them in, and it was a familiar name doing the damage as former Americans defenseman Slava Demin fired the game winning goal into the Allen net for the overtime victory.

Americans netminder Dylan Wells played great between the pipes stopping 33 of 36 Tahoe shots. Jared Westcott scored his first goal as a member of the Americans, his fourth goal of the season. Quinn Warmuth scored his third of the year in defeat.

The Americans were shutout on the power play for a second game in a row going 0-for-3.

The loss for the Americans was a franchise high 11 games. The two teams resume the weekend series on Saturday night with a 9:00 PM faceoff in Tahoe.

They said it:

J.C. Brassard: "It was a tough loss tonight. We played well enough to win the game. Getting a point was a start but not good enough. We will be ready to go Saturday night."

Three Stars:

1. TAH - S. Demin

2. TAH - J. Vikman

3. ALN - D Wells

