Stingrays Fall to Everblades in Series Finale

March 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







ESTERO, FL. - The South Carolina Stingrays faced off against the Florida Everblades for the final time in the regular season in a 3-1 loss on Saturday night. Josh Wilkins had the lone goal for the Stingrays, while goaltender Garin Bjorklund made his fourth consecutive start and stopped 22 out of 24 shots in the loss.

The Everblades drew first blood six minutes into the first period as Colin Theisen scored with a backhanded shot that snuck past Bjorklund. This marked the first time all week Florida had taken a lead against the Stingrays. As the first period ended, Florida outshot the Rays 14-3.

The Everblades doubled their lead as Riese Zmolek shot for the right point, and Logan Lambdin was in front of the net for the redirect, marking Lambdin's 14th goal of the year. Troy Murray and Florida's Kyle Neuber dropped the gloves for a tilt immediately after Lambdin's goal. South Carolina had three power play opportunities in the game but could not put one past Florida goaltender Cam Johnson.

Wilkins put the Stingrays on the board early in the third. As the Blades tried to clear the puck, Connor Moore intercepted it and backhanded it to Wilkins, who rifled it into the top left corner for his 18th tally of the season.

Bjorklund headed to the bench with 1:30 left in the game for the extra attacker, but Alex Kyle found the empty net to solidify a 3-1 win for Florida.

South Carolina is back in action on Monday night in Orlando, as they take on the Solar Bears at the Kia Center at 7:00 pm.

