Tahoe Lights up the Night in OT, Defeats Allen 3-2

March 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

There's nothing like a home crowd in Tahoe.

As Slava Demin scored the overtime winner in game one against the Allen Americans, the Tahoe Blue Event Center erupted with an energy that had built over three weeks of no games at home. And more than that, the 3-2 victory was a massive two points for the Knight Monsters and their second straight win.

Simon Pinard and Isaac Johnson scored, and Jesper Vikman carded his second straight stellar performance to lead Tahoe to their fourth home victory in a row.

The fans were eased into the action with a scoreless first period, as neither side was able to get a leg up despite multiple scoring chances. Goaltenders Jesper Vikman and Dylan Wells both stayed sharp in the face of 25 total shots seen, 13 of which coming from Tahoe.

In the second, the action began in earnest. Allen struck twice but Tahoe responded minutes after allowing the second goal with a Simon Pinard goal assisted by Sloan Stanick. It was Pinard's 25th goal of the season, and a big-time tally after he missed the previous three games with injury.

Tahoe dominated the third period, outshooting the Americans 11-3, and tied up the game under eight minutes in on the power play. After some line shuffling, Pinard won a faceoff to Isaac Johnson, who rifled the puck in just two seconds into the man advantage to even the score at two.

The third period ended with multiple chances for Tahoe, but the buzzer eventually sounded on a knotted-up game to signal overtime.

And it took just two and a half minutes for Demin to send the crowd into a frenzy.

After a breakout from Stanick, Isaac Johnson found Demin wide open in close, and he didn't miss for his first goal as a Knight Monster and of the season. Demin, who was acquired from the Idaho Steelheads about a month ago, has adjusted well to the Tahoe system and is getting top minutes down the stretch of the season.

Tahoe will look to continue their hot stretch tomorrow in game two against the Americans. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm, with Khalin Kapoor on the call. And, after every Knight Monsters home game check out a postgame party at AleWorX Stateline for wood-fired pizza, self-serve beer, and great scenery.

