Jake Murray's Four-Point Night Not Enough as Bison Lose

March 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester, Mass. - Defenseman Jake Murray collected a career-best four-point game as the Bloomington Bison fell by a 6-4 score to the Worcester Railers on Saturday night at DCU Center.

Chongmin Lee opened the scoring 9:08 into the game on a deflection goal. His ninth of the season came on the power play from Murray and Connor Lockhart. The lead evaporated as Worcester's power play added a goal at 12:21. Lincoln Hatten tallied his sixth of the year from Mason Klee and Cam McDonald to tie the game at one. The Railers collected a lead at 15:39 with a goal from Griffin Loughran. His eighth of the year came from JD Dudek and Matthew Kopperud. Matt DeMelis added to the lead with his fifth of the year at 17:01 from Hatten. The scoring in the frame wasn't over yet as Lee potted his 10th of the year on a one-timer with 2:05 remaining. Danny Katic and Murray assisted on Lee's second goal of the game to end the period with Worcester leading 3-2. The Railers led in shots 17-12.

1:29 into the second period, Dalton Duhart scored his first professional goal to tie the game at three. The goal came on the power play assisted by Katic and Murray. However, 1:14 later, Worcester regained the lead with a goal from Kopperud. His 14th of the year was assisted by Loughran. At 7:30 of the second period, Murray tied the game again with his fourth of the year assisted by Sam Coatta. The goal sent the game into the third period tied at four.

Worcester gained the lead once more 7:24 into the third with a strike from DeMelis. His second of the game came from Hatten who tallied his third point of the content. With the Bison net empty for the extra attacker, Anthony Callin scored his 17th of the season at 18:21 to seal the Railers victory.

Yaniv Perets started in net for the Bison and allowed four goals on 18 shots while playing 22:43. Kasimir Kaskisuo played 36:26 in relief stopping 20 of 21 shots but was credited with the loss. Worcester's Hugo Ollas turned aside 20 of 24 shots to earn the win. The Bison power play went 2-for-4 while the penalty kill went 2-for-3.

