Thunder Hosts Mavericks for Bluey and Bingo Night

March 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder forward Dillon Boucher (far left) eyes a loose puck against the Kansas City Mavericks

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, finishes the weekend this evening at 6:05 p.m. against rival, Kansas City.

This is the seventh meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Mavericks. All-time, Wichita is 92-76-25 against Kansas City and 49-34-9 at home against the Mavericks. Tonight is the first meeting between the two teams since New Year's Eve.

Both clubs are coming off of losses last night. The Thunder fell at home to Tulsa, 3-2. The Mavericks lost by the same score at home against Utah.

Wichita dropped into fourth place with 65 points and had its point streak snapped at four games. Kansas City remains in first place with 75 points.

The Thunder are 6-2-2 in their last 10 games. The Mavericks are 7-2-1 over that same stretch.

Declan Smith recorded his fifth goal of the season last night. He redirected a shot from the blue line on the power play. Smith tallied four of his five goals in February. He finished the month with nine points (4g, 5a) in 10 games.

Jay Dickman extended his goal scoring streak to five games last night. He has seven goals over that stretch. Dickman is four away from setting a new career high for goals in a season (25) and two shy of 300 ECHL points. He is tied for second in the league with 11 power-play goals.

Nolan Burke recorded an assist last night. He has points in four of his last five games. The second year forward from Peterborough, Ontario has 29 points (12g, 17a) in 49 games.

Michal Stinil is having one of his best offensive seasons. The Decin, Czechia native added an assist last night, giving him points in three-straight and points in four of his last five. Stinil is averaging 1.34 points per game, which leads the league for players who have played 40 or more games.

Wichita has scored power-play goals in five-straight games and has recorded two power-play goals in three of its last five. Over that stretch, the Thunder are 8-for-18, which is good for 44.4%.

THUNDERBOLTS...Joe Carroll has points in seven-straight...Nolan Kneen has five assists in his last six games...Wichita is third to last in penalty minutes per game (9.57)...Wichita is 20-5-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 14-4-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 21-2-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 16-5-0 in games decided by three or more goals...Wichita is 15-5-0 when outshooting its opponent...

MAVS NOTES - Cade Borchardt leads the league in plus/minus (+41) and goals (31)...Damien Giroux is on a six-game point streak with 10 points over that span...Max Andreev had a hat trick on Wednesday against Utah...Jake McLaughlin leads all ECHL defensemen in plus/minus (+36)...Kansas City has outscored Wichita 23-15 in the season-series...Kansas City has killed off eight-straight power play chances...Kansas City has outscored its opponent 109-67 on the road...

