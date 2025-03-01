'Clones Snag Point, Fall in OT Against the Walleye

Toledo, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell in overtime to the Toledo Walleye, 3-2, on Saturday night at the Huntington Center. A pair of goals from Toledo forward Brandon Hawkins was the difference tonight, as the Cyclones snag three of four possible points against the division leading Walleye.

With just under five minutes left to play in the first period, forward Lincoln Griffin scored and gave the Cyclones a 1-0 lead. Griffin, staying persistent, was able to find an opening and force the puck into the back of the net off an assist from Curtis Hall. Defenseman Elijah Vilio was also credited with an assist, giving him a helper in three-straight games.

Lincoln Griffin scored his 17th goal of the season and has recorded seven points in his last eight games. The Cyclones forward has also has three goals in his last four contests.

Two minutes into the second period, the Walleye's leading goal scorer Brandon Hawkins scored the equalizer. Hawkins zipped a wrist shot to beat Cyclones netminder Pavel Cajan, giving him his 31st goal of the season.

The Walleye would take a 2-1 lead on a shorthanded goal from forward Conlan Keenan with 11:27 left in the second period. A Cyclones turnover in their offensive zone led to Keenan's second goal of the season.

With 48 seconds remaining in the second period, forward Mathieu Gosselin scored and tied the game at 2-2. Elijah Vilio entered the Cyclone offensive zone with pace and passed the puck back to forward Dante Sheriff. Sheriff then made a centering pass to Gosselin who skillfully put the puck in the back of the net. Gosselin's 10th goal of the season had the game tied 2-2 going into the third period.

Neither team was able to find the go-ahead goal in the final period of regulation. The Cyclones had seven shots on goal to the Walleye eight in the third period. Both teams had 30 shots heading into overtime.

Hawkins would score his second goal of the night in overtime and ended the game as the Walleye took the 3-2 victory. The Cyclones are now 4-3-2-0 against the Walleye this season.

The Cyclones will head back home and welcome the Adirondack Thunder for a Sunday afternoon matchup tomorrow at Heritage Bank Center. The first 2,000 kids ages 2-12 will receive a Cyclones Youth Jersey. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:00 p.m ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

