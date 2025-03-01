Rush Game Notes: March 1, 2025 vs. Idaho Steelheads

March 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, continues its ECHL team record 11-game winning streak as it takes on the Idaho Steelheads on Military Appreciation Night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

In one of the most exciting games all season, the Rapid City Rush blitzed past the Idaho Steelheads 8-5 at The Monument Ice Arena to extend its winning streak to eleven. After holding a 3-2 lead at the second intermission, the Rush scored four straight to start the third, including three in a span of 1:25. Deni Goure tallied two power play goals and two assists for his best game as a pro. Five Rush skaters picked up multi-point nights.

TURNED IT UP TO ELEVEN

The Rush has now won eleven games in a row dating back to February 5th, the second-longest winning streak in franchise history. Rapid City has outscored its opponents 53-31 on the stretch and reached the five-goal mark seven times.

BIGGEST NIGHT OF THE YEAR

Tonight is Military Appreciation Night, presented by AARP. A proud tradition 17 years and counting, the Rush honors those who serve and have served our nation. This year's specialty jerseys are inspired by the 50th Anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War and Operation Arc Light, a nine-year series of missions in Southeast Asia involving airmen and B-52 bombers from Ellsworth Air Force Base.

FEBRUARY FINISHED

The Rush clinched a near-perfect month of February with last night's win. Rapid City ended the month at 11-0-1, meaning the Rush is on a month-long point streak.

BACK FOR MO

Maurizio Colella scored twice in the third period, his first multi-goal game as a pro. His power play goal early in the third was his first on the man advantage this season. He also crossed over 100 shots on goal in the game.

TWO DEBUTS

The Rush signed forward David Gagnon and defenseman Artyom Borshyov out of Lindenwood University on Thursday. Both made their pro debuts last night, and Gagnon picked up his first point on Pauls' third-period goal.

WELCOME BACK, PAULSY

Chase Pauls kicked off the third-period barrage with his first professional goal, a snipe just under the crossbar. It was Pauls' first game back with the Rush after a loan to the Henderson Silver Knights where he saw two games of AHL action.

WEARING OUT THE LAMP

Last night's game featured 13 goals scored between the Rush and Steelheads, the highest-scoring game either has been involved in this season.

The Rapid City Rush takes on the Idaho Steelheads on February 26th, 28th, and March 1st at The Monument Ice Arena. Saturday, March 1st is Military Appreciation Night, presented by AARP.

