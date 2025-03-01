Komets Survive and Defeat Wings 5-4 in OT
March 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
On Saturday, the Komets faced the Kalamazoo Wings in front of a capacity crowd at the Coliseum. They got off to a quick start when Alex Aleardi netted the game's first goal at 4:51 of the first period, with assists by Kyle Mayhew and Nick Deakin-Poot. Rookie Michael Gildon followed with his fifth goal of the season at 5:56, assisted by Mayhew. Aleardi struck again, lighting the lamp at 11:51, assisted by Brett Brochu and Mayhew. The Wings got on the board late at 16:38 to make it a 3-1 game after one period of play.
In the second period, Jack Gorniak netted the only goal at 12:31 on the power-play to give the Komets a three-goal lead after forty minutes.
In the final frame, the Wings knocked two pucks past Brett Brochu early in the period to tighten the game. With under twenty-five seconds remaining and goaltender Hunter Vorva pulled for the extra skater, Kalamazoo's Davis Cobb tied the game 4-4.
The match was decided in overtime, as Aleardi scored his third of the game on the Komets' only shot of the extra frame at 1:50. Kyle Mayhew finished with four assists, and Brochu got the win, making 39 saves.
