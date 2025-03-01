Solar Bears Acquire Veteran Goaltender Jon Gillies from Cincinnati
March 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Saturday (Mar. 1) the team has acquired veteran goaltender Jon Gillies from the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for future considerations.
Gillies, 30, brings a wealth of professional experience to Orlando. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound netminder has appeared in 35 NHL games with the Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues, New Jersey Devils, and Columbus Blue Jackets. He also boasts a substantial resume in the AHL and ECHL, providing the Solar Bears with a proven and reliable presence between the pipes.
A native of Concord, New Hampshire, Gillies was originally selected by the Calgary Flames in the third round (75th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.
Before turning professional, he played three seasons at Providence College, where he helped lead the Friars to an NCAA National Championship in 2015 and earned the tournament's Most Outstanding Player honors.
