Heartlanders Fall Saturday in Indy, 4-0
March 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Fishers, IN - The Iowa Heartlanders dropped to the Indy Fuel, 4-0, Saturday at Fishers Event Center. Indy scored twice early in the second period to take a 3-0 lead. Cam Gray shut out Iowa with 18 saves.
Indy's Nathan Burke scored the first goal at 6:51 of the first. Kevin Lynch and Kyle Maksimovich scored next in a three-minute span to open the second and break the game open, 3-0.
Bryan Lemos extended the lead with a redirect at 6:09 of the third on a shot from Ty Farmer.
Kyle McClellan took the loss with 27 saves.
Iowa visits Indy Sunday at 3:00 p.m. and continues the road trip at Bloomington Mar. 7 at 7:00 p.m. and Mar. 8. The Heartlanders are next at home for three games against Fort Wayne on Fri., Mar. 21 at 7:00 p.m., Sat., Mar. 22 at 6:00 p.m. and Sun., Mar. 23 at 3:00 p.m.
