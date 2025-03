ECHL Transactions - March 1

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 1, 2025: Adirondack:

add Andre Ghantous, F activated from reserve

delete Ty Gibson, D placed on reserve

Allen:

add Noah Kane, F activated from reserve

delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

add Zach Yoder, D activated from reserve

add Eric Neiley, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Michael Marchesan, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Alexander Campbell, F placed on reserve

delete Brenden Datema, D placed on 3-day injuredreserve

delete Anthony Firriolo, D placed on reserve

Bloomington:

add Carter Berger, D assigned by Hartford

add Sam Coatta, F activated from reserve

delete Carson Kosobud, D placed on reserve

delete Max Neill, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

add Steven MacLean, D activated from reserve

delete Justin Portillo, F placed on reserve

delete Chas Sharpe, D recalled by Toronto Marlies

Florida:

add Dillon Hamaliuk, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Colton Hargrove, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Ryan Orgel, D activated from reserve

delete Harrison Rees, D loaned to Cleveland

Idaho:

add Demetrios Koumontzis, F activated from reserve

delete Wade Murphy, F placed on reserve

Indy:

add Kevin Lynch, F activated from reserve

add Dakota Seaman, F activated from reserve

delete Nick Grima, D placed on reserve

delete Sam Rhodes, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Jack O'Brien, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Kyle Masters, D recalled to Iowa Wild by Minnesota

Jacksonville:

add Lord Anthony Grissom, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Justin McRae, F activated from reserve

delete Hakon Nilsen, D placed on reserve

delete Chase Lang, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Simon Boyko, F acquired from Atlanta 2/27

delete Simon Boyko, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

add Mitchell Allard, F signed amateur tryout

delete Marcus Crawford, D placed on reserve

Maine:

add Chase Zieky, F activated from reserve

add Jackson Stewart, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Nick Jermain, F placed on reserve

delete Matthew Philip, F placed on reserve

delete Brad Arvanitis, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

Rapid City:

add Tyler Burnie, F activated from reserve

delete Jack Jeffers, F placed on reserve

Reading:

add Xavier Bernard, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

add Matt Brown, F activated from reserve

delete Connor Walters, D placed on reserve

delete Austin Master, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Toledo:

add Jed Pietila, D activated from reserve

delete Matt Anderson, D loaned to Toronto Marlies

Wheeling:

add Henri Schreifels, F signed amateur tryout

delete Shane Bull, F placed on reserve

delete Jaxon Castor, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

Worcester:

add Mark Cheremeta, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Riley Ginnell, F activated from reserve

delete Jordan Kaplan, F placed on reserve

delete Tanner Schachle, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Anthony Hora, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

