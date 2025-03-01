Violent Game Goes Rays Way in 6-2 Final

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades dropped a nasty, physical matchup against the South Carolina Stingrays 6-2 before 6,685 fans on Margaritaville Night.

South Carolina outshot Florida 16-2 in the first period and left the period with a 1-0 lead off Jamie Engelbert's power play goal. Kyle Neuber and Troy Murray both received five for fighting and a game misconduct for a fight before puck drop immediately after that goal.

In the second, the Stingrays got a shorthanded goal from Micah Miller before Isaac Nurse responded on a rush with his seventh goal of the season. At four-on-four, Engelbert forced hom his second of the game to give the Rays a two-goal lead before the end of the middle stanza. Connor Doherty's fight against Justin Nachbaur highlighted the continued violence in the game.

The Stingrays blew the game open when Andrew Fyten's major penalty for boarding combined with two penalties taken during that major to score three power play goals in that time. Erik Middendorf got two of the goals, while Alexander Suzdalev got the other. Carson Gicewicz scored in the final minute to round out the evening

The two teams combined for 137 penalty minutes, the most since December 21 when these teams combined for 185 penalty minutes. Garin Bjorklund won the game with 18 saves for South Carolina, while Will Cranley suffered the loss for Florida in a 31-save effort.

BLADES BITS

Gicewiczis the first Everblade to reach 20 goals this season.

Florida allowed four power play goals, the most they've allowed in a single game since December 17, 2022 against the Orlando Solar Bears.

