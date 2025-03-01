Xavier Bernard Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Xavier Bernard has been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley.

Bernard, 24, has recorded two points (2a), 15 penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 16 games with Lehigh Valley along with an assist, two penalty minutes and a +3 rating in four games (Oct. 26th, 27th & Dec. 31st vs. Wheeling, Feb. 15th vs Norfolk) with Reading this season. Under a one-year American Hockey League contract with the Phantoms, the Mercier, Quebec native has amassed 42 points (7g-35a), 163 penalty minutes and a +28 rating in 179 professional career games between the AHL and ECHL.

Across 111 ECHL career games, the 6'4", 209-pound, left-shot blue-liner has registered 36 points (6g-30a), 120 penalty minutes and a +43 rating in stints with the Atlanta Gladiators (2021-22) Allen Americans (2022-23), Fort Wayne Komets (2023-24) and Reading (2024-25). Bernard recorded six points (1g-5a), 43 penalty minutes and a -15 rating in 68 AHL career games between the Belleville Senators (2021-23), Bakersfield Condors (2023-24) and Phantoms (2024-25).

Bernard was selected in the fourth round, #110 overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Prior to beginning his professional career in 2021-22 with Atlanta in the ECHL, Bernard played five seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) where he totaled 103 points (23g-80a), 265 penalty minutes and a +80 rating in 275 QMJHL career games. He also represented Canada at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in 2017.

Royals Upcoming:

The Royals conclude their three-game home series against the Mariners on Saturday, March 1st before closing out their four-game home stand on Wednesday, March 5th against Adirondack.

The home stand finale features the Royals Wild Wednesday promotions including a college student Buy One, Get One ticket deal redeemable at the Box Office with a valid .edu email! Additionally, all fans can enjoy $6.10 Orange Zone tickets and $2 beer at select concourse locations (must be 21+).

