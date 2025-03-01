Las Tortugas Ganan
March 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Tortugas came out their shell and closed out the three-game series with an impressive 3-1 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays Friday night in front of a sold-out Hertz Arena crowd of 7,181 festive hockey fans on Hispanic Heritage Night.
Putting the Florida Everblades moniker on hold for one night to celebrate Southwest Florida's rich Hispanic heritage, the Tortugas set the tone early, controlled the tempo on both ends of the ice and snapped a three-game losing streak. The sellout was the team's 14th in 28 openings at The Swamp this season.
A first-period goal by Colin Theisen six minutes into the contest gave the Tortugas a lead that would hold up for the remainder of the game. Logan Lambdin doubled the good guys' lead just over seven minutes into the middle period as the Tortugas took a 2-0 advantage into the final frame.
While Josh Wilkins got South Carolina on the scoreboard early in the third period, Alex Kile tacked on an empty-net goal just before the final buzzer to seal the Tortugas' 3-1 victory.
In goal, Cam Johnson stopped 26 of 27 shots to earn his ECHL-leading 28th victory of the season, setting his career-best regular-season total with the Tortugas. Previously, Johnson posted 27 victories in 2023-24, while also winning 26 games with Florida and posting one with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers in 2022-23.
Next up, the Everblades head north for a three-game series against the Norfolk Admirals, opening a stretch that sees seven of the team's next nine games played away from Hertz Arena. The three-game set in Virginia gets underway on Wednesday, March 5 and continues with contests on Friday, March 7 and Saturday, March 8. All three games in Norfolk will see the puck drop at 7:05 p.m.
The Everblades will return to The Swamp for a pair of games versus the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Wednesday, March 12 and Friday, March 14. Visit floridaeverblades.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
---
BLADES BITS
Colin Theisen's 18th goal of the season was his third goal of the series, adding a marker to the two he registered in Wednesday night's series opener.
Logan Lambdin's second-period goal was his 14th of the year and marked the first time in his last eight games that he found the net. Since last notching a goal in Idaho on January 10, Lambdin had registered four assists.
Alex Kile's empty-net goal ran his point streak to three games, as he had an assist in the each of the first two games of the series.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 1, 2025
- Fast First Paces Adirondack, 7-4 - Wheeling Nailers
- Worcester Throws Wrench in Bloomington's Weekend - Worcester Railers HC
- Fuel Set Franchise Record with Ninth Shutout Win of Season - Indy Fuel
- Las Tortugas Ganan - Florida Everblades
- Jake Murray's Four-Point Night Not Enough as Bison Lose - Bloomington Bison
- Sarlo's Pair Not Enough in Loss to Reading - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Offense Explodes In 7-4 Win Over Nailers - Adirondack Thunder
- Heartlanders Fall Saturday in Indy, 4-0 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Milic Shines Again, Admirals Hold off Trois-Rivieres for Victory - Norfolk Admirals
- ECHL Transactions - March 1 - ECHL
- Xavier Bernard Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Dru Krebs Assigned to Swamp Rabbits from Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Information Regarding Saturday's Giveaway - Wheeling Nailers
- Rush Game Notes: March 1, 2025 vs. Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Thunder Hosts Mavericks for Bluey and Bingo Night - Wichita Thunder
- Solar Bears Acquire Veteran Goaltender Jon Gillies from Cincinnati - Orlando Solar Bears
- Violent Game Goes Rays Way in 6-2 Final - Florida Everblades
- Smith Scores Twice, Royals Down Mariners to Extend Point Streak to Five, 4-2 - Reading Royals
- Rush Runs Through Idaho, Wins Eleventh Straight - Rapid City Rush
- Tahoe Lights up the Night in OT, Defeats Allen 3-2 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Americans Lose a Heartbreaker in OT - Allen Americans
- Saturday Hockey Doubleheader in Reading, Battle of the Badges 1 PM Game & Royals 7 PM Face-Off with Mariners - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.