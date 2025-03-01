Saturday Hockey Doubleheader in Reading, Battle of the Badges 1 PM Game & Royals 7 PM Face-Off with Mariners

March 1, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a four-game home stand on Saturday, March 1st at 7:00 PM against the Maine Mariners at Santander Arena. The promotional game features the Royals annual Battle of the Badges Game at 1:00 PM. For Battle of the Badge Game details, click HERE.

The Royals home stand concludes on Wednesday, March 5th against the Adirondack Thunder.

The Wednesday home game features the Royals' Wild Wednesday promotions including a college student Buy One, Get One ticket deal redeemable at the Box Office with a valid .edu email! Additionally, all fans can enjoy $6.10 Orange Zone tickets and $2 beer at select concourse locations (must be 21+).

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game three of their four game home stand on a five-game point streak (4-0-1-0) with a 22-22-8-1 record (53 points) after falling to the Mariners in overtime, 4-3, on Wednesday, February 26th, and defeating Maine on Friday, February 28th, 4-2.

Forward Matt Miller (11g-19a) enters Saturday with six goals and eight points (6g-2a) over Reading's last 12 games. Miller has registered a team-high 30 points while forward Tyler Gratton leads Reading in goals (15) and defenseman Sam Sedley leads the Royals in assists (25).

Scouting the Mariners:

Maine enters Saturday with victories in three of their last five games (3-2-0-0) and a 20-29-3-0 record overall (43 points) through 52 games in the 2024-25 campaign. Prior to the series opener overtime win over Reading, the Mariners took two of three games at Norfolk where they shutout the Admirals on Friday, February 22nd, 2-0, and suffered a shutout to the Admirals on Saturday, February 23rd, 3-0, before taking the series finale on Sunday, February 24th, 3-2.

ECHL affiliates to the Boston Bruins (NHL) and Providence Bruins (AHL), Maine's offense is led by forward Brooklyn Kalmikov in assists (22) and points (37) while forward Lynden McCallum leads the Mariners in goals (19).

- The games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Flyers Radio 24/7: FlyersRadio247.com (Select games - view games on Flyers Radio 24/7 HERE)

Follow the Royals on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and subscribe to the email list to know when promotions and deals at all homes games this season goes live!

