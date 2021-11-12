Thunder Defeats Grizzlies 5-4, Ends Utah's 6 Game Win Streak

November 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Glens Falls, New York - The Adirondack Thunder defeated the Utah Grizzlies 5-4 on Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena as Utah's 6 game winning streak comes to an end.

The Thunder scored the game's first 3 goals. Alex Carrier got his 3rd of the season 4:15 in. Patrick Grasso made it 2-0 on a power play goal 8:17 in. Grasso got his 2nd of the first period 14:40 in. Both of Grasso's goals were on the power play. Adirondack was 3 for 8 on the power play. Mason Mannek got Utah on the board with 56 seconds left in the first as he scored his 2nd of the season unassisted. Thunder led Utah 3-1 after 20 minutes, outshooting Utah 26 to 5 in the first period and 50 to 28 for the game.

Utah scored 2 goals in the second period to tie the game. Brandon Cutler scored shorthanded 9:54 into the second with Tyler Penner getting the assist. Cutler has scored a goal in 3 straight games. Charle-Edouard D'Astous tied the game on a one-timer 15:15 into the second. It was a power play goal as Utah went 1 for 3 on the power play. D'Astous has a point in 5 straight games and a point in 7 of his 9 games this season.

Thunder forward Ryan Smith gave them a 4-3 lead 4:07 into the third. Jake Ryczek scored on a one-timer from the left circle for Adirondack's 3rd power play goal 12:34 into the third. Quinn Ryan cut into the lead with 2:03 left in regulation as he scored his 5th of the season. Ryan has scored 5 goals in his first 9 professional games. Utah's rally to tie the game fell short as their record falls to 6-3 on the season. Adirondack's record goes to 3-3-1.

Utah goaltender Peyton Jones saved 45 of 50. The 50 shots faced was the most Jones has seen in a single game in his pro career. Adirondack's Mareks Mitens saved 24 of 28 to earn his 3rd win of the season.

The 2nd game of the 3 game series is on Saturday evening at 5:00 pm Mountain time. The game can be seen on FloSports and heard on Mixlr. The next homestand for the Grizzlies is on November 19-21 vs Kansas City. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars.

1. Patrick Grasso (Adirondack) - 2 goals, 11 shots.

2. Ryan Smith (Adirondack) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +1, 5 shots.

3. Jake Ryczek (Adirondack) - 1 goal, 1 assist, -2, 3 shots.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.