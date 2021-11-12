Thunder Defeats Grizzlies 5-4, Ends Utah's 6 Game Win Streak
November 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Glens Falls, New York - The Adirondack Thunder defeated the Utah Grizzlies 5-4 on Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena as Utah's 6 game winning streak comes to an end.
The Thunder scored the game's first 3 goals. Alex Carrier got his 3rd of the season 4:15 in. Patrick Grasso made it 2-0 on a power play goal 8:17 in. Grasso got his 2nd of the first period 14:40 in. Both of Grasso's goals were on the power play. Adirondack was 3 for 8 on the power play. Mason Mannek got Utah on the board with 56 seconds left in the first as he scored his 2nd of the season unassisted. Thunder led Utah 3-1 after 20 minutes, outshooting Utah 26 to 5 in the first period and 50 to 28 for the game.
Utah scored 2 goals in the second period to tie the game. Brandon Cutler scored shorthanded 9:54 into the second with Tyler Penner getting the assist. Cutler has scored a goal in 3 straight games. Charle-Edouard D'Astous tied the game on a one-timer 15:15 into the second. It was a power play goal as Utah went 1 for 3 on the power play. D'Astous has a point in 5 straight games and a point in 7 of his 9 games this season.
Thunder forward Ryan Smith gave them a 4-3 lead 4:07 into the third. Jake Ryczek scored on a one-timer from the left circle for Adirondack's 3rd power play goal 12:34 into the third. Quinn Ryan cut into the lead with 2:03 left in regulation as he scored his 5th of the season. Ryan has scored 5 goals in his first 9 professional games. Utah's rally to tie the game fell short as their record falls to 6-3 on the season. Adirondack's record goes to 3-3-1.
Utah goaltender Peyton Jones saved 45 of 50. The 50 shots faced was the most Jones has seen in a single game in his pro career. Adirondack's Mareks Mitens saved 24 of 28 to earn his 3rd win of the season.
The 2nd game of the 3 game series is on Saturday evening at 5:00 pm Mountain time. The game can be seen on FloSports and heard on Mixlr. The next homestand for the Grizzlies is on November 19-21 vs Kansas City. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com.
3 stars.
1. Patrick Grasso (Adirondack) - 2 goals, 11 shots.
2. Ryan Smith (Adirondack) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +1, 5 shots.
3. Jake Ryczek (Adirondack) - 1 goal, 1 assist, -2, 3 shots.
