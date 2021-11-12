Glads Come Back Again for Road Win

November 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







North Charleston, S.C. - The Atlanta Gladiators (4-1-0-0) netted four unanswered goals to down the South Carolina Stingrays (4-2-0-0) 4-2 on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Four different Glads found the back of the net while goaltender Tyler Parks made 20 saves on 22 shots to earn his third win of the year.

South Carolina started the scoring early after Conor Landrigan netted one in the first period (time).

The Glads went on the power play after the Stingrays were called for holding, but Jade Miller pushed South Carolina up 2-0 with a short-handed goal after a breakaway (time).

Atlanta began to gain momentum in the second period by mounting pressure on Stingrays goaltender Ryan Bednard. About halfway through the period, Anthony Florentino made it 2-1 after blasting one into the back of the net on a one-timer from Mike Turner (9:40).

Just 58 seconds later, the Glads struck again to tie the game at 2-2 when Malcolm Hayes sent a beautiful saucer pass across the slot to Tim Davison who fired it into the back of the net (10:38).

Atlanta took their first lead of the night to make it 3-2 when Cody Sylvester carried the puck the length of the ice shorthanded and fired it into the net as South Carolina's power play elapsed (15:24). Gabe Guertler had just come out of the penalty box as Sylvester's wrister was sent loose, and thus the goal was recorded as an even-strength tally.

The Glads scored their fourth unanswered goal when rookie Elijah Vilio ripped a slap shot above Bednard's blocker off a faceoff (18:19). Vilio's tally was his first professional goal, and it sent Atlanta up 4-2. Vilio rifled his shot immediately following a faceoff win by Mike Turner, and Turner earned his second assist of the night on the play.

The Gladiators play next on Sunday against the Florida Everblades (5-3-0-1) at 3:00 PM on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice at Gas South Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.