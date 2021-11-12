Growlers Top Railers in Thrilling 3-2 Shootout Win

November 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers opened their three-game home stand by taking two hard-earned points in a 3-2 shootout win over the Worcester Railers on Friday night at C.B.S. Arena.

For just the second time this season, the Growlers found themselves behind 1-0 to start the game as Paul Thompson's shot took a big deflection and fooled Evan Cormier in the Newfoundland net to give Worcester the lead seven minutes into the first period.

Nathan Noel wasted little time getting the home team level as the St. John's native deposited a great feed from fellow Newfoundlander Zach O'Brien to make it 1-1 five minutes later, his first goal as a Growler.

Worcester would strike again just before the opening intermission as Jacob Hayhurst finished a scramble in front on his backhand to regain the lead. The Railers were up 2-1 after 20 minutes - a lead that would carry over into the final frame thanks to a goalless second period.

Fans would be treated to some free hockey as Orrin Centazzo rifled one past Ken Appleby on the power play in the third period to make it 2-2 and send the action to overtime.

Despite several frantic moments at both ends of the ice, neither team could find a winner in OT. Locals Zach O'Brien and Marcus Power would convert in the shootout while Cormier would turn away three of the four Railers shooters he faced for the win.

Quick Hits

Zach O'Brien took over the Growlers scoring lead with two assists on the night to bring his season total to nine points (1G, 8A).

Evan Cormier stopped 29 saves across regulation and overtime before making three additional saves in the shootout to secure the victory.

The three stars were 3 - Z. O'Brien (NFL), 2 - J. Hayhurst (WOR), 1 - M. Power (NFL)

