Thunder, Americans Renew Rivalry Tonight

Wichita Thunder forward Tyler Jeanson (center) vs. the Allen Americans

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, returns home tonight at 7:05 p.m. to renew its rivalry against the Allen Americans at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Wichita will play Allen twice this weekend. The Thunder have played the Americans three times out of the seven total games that the team has played this season. After this weekend, Wichita will have played Allen five times out of nine total games. Allen returns home tomorrow to host Kansas City while the Thunder are off. The two teams finish the weekend on Sunday afternoon at 4:05 at the Allen Event Center.

The Thunder are looking to regroup after a 2-0 loss on Tuesday night in Independence, Missouri against the Kansas City Mavericks. Allen has been off since last Saturday night, losing to the Mavericks by a 7-5 final.

Spencer Asuchak and Eric Roy lead the Americans with 3 points (1g, 2a) against the Thunder. Brayden Watts leads the Thunder with 5 points (1g, 4a) against the Americans while Peter Crinella has three (1g, 2a).

Tonight is Military Appreciation Night, presented by Home Health & Hospice of Kansas, Case & Associates and Bonefish Grill. The team will be wearing a special Military-themed uniform that will be auctioned off on the DASH app starting at 5 p.m. that night.

Fans can also watch the Air Force take on the Marines before the start of the Thunder game that night. Faceoff for the contest starts at 5 p.m. and your ticket gets you into both games.

