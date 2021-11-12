Kevin Lohan to Return to Solar Bears
November 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that defenseman Kevin Lohan has been released from his Professional Try-Out Agreement with the Syracuse Crunch and will return to Orlando.
Lohan, 28, makes his return to the Solar Bears after making his AHL debut with Syracuse on Oct. 30 at Lehigh Valley. Orlando's captain has one goal in two games for the Solar Bears this season.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back in action when they continue their road trip up I-95 to take on the Jacksonville Icemen tonight at 7 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Orlando is back on home ice to take on the Maine Mariners on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
