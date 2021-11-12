Kevin Lohan to Return to Solar Bears

November 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that defenseman Kevin Lohan has been released from his Professional Try-Out Agreement with the Syracuse Crunch and will return to Orlando.

Lohan, 28, makes his return to the Solar Bears after making his AHL debut with Syracuse on Oct. 30 at Lehigh Valley. Orlando's captain has one goal in two games for the Solar Bears this season.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back in action when they continue their road trip up I-95 to take on the Jacksonville Icemen tonight at 7 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Orlando is back on home ice to take on the Maine Mariners on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.