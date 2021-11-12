Brown's Two Goals Propel Icemen to 3-1 Home Win over Orlando

JACKSONVILLE, FL- Christopher Brown scored twice as the Icemen defeated the Orlando Solar Bears 3-1 in front of an announced crowd of 6,836 at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena Friday night.

After scoreless first period, the second period belonged to the Icemen. Early in the period Jacksonville took a minor penalty, however, captain Christopher Brown scored on a shorthanded breakaway to give the Icemen a one goal lead.

Nearly five minutes later, Icemen defenseman Sean Giles took an innocent wrist shot from the point, but it managed to clip past the Solar Bears goaltender for a Jacksonville two-goal lead. Defensively, the Icemen locked down the period and did not Orlando a single shot in the middle frame.

The Icemen continued right where they left off as they had all of the momentum heading into the third frame. Towards the end of the period the Icemen got called for a minor penalty which sent the Solar Bears to the powerplay. On their powerplay, Aaron Luchuk snapped one home from the right wing circle to bring Orlando back within one goal.

The Solar Bears later pulled the goaltender for an extra attacker on the ice, but Christopher Brown was able to seal the deal and score an empty-net goal. The Icemen would go on to win the game 3-1 while outshooting Orlando 28-15.

The Icemen are back at home on Tuesday, November 16 at 10:30 a.m. against the Maine Mariners for the School Day game.

