Reading Rematches against Norfolk Following 4-3 Overtime Loss Wednesday

November 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release









Reading Royals defenseman Dominic Cormier

(Reading Royals) Reading Royals defenseman Dominic Cormier(Reading Royals)

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, take on the Norfolk Admirals Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the Santander Arena.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, the Royals lost two two-goal leads for the third time this season and lost, 4-3, in overtime to the Admirals. Jacob Pritchard, Patrick Bajkov and Dominic Cormier scored for the Royals, while Pat Nagle made 20 saves on 33 shots. Alex Tonge scored the overtime winner, giving him eight points against the Royals in three games.

Watch Dylan Coyle talk with Royals head coach Kirk MacDonald

In the season opening game on Oct. 22, the Admirals overcame a late two-goal deficit in the third period to force overtime against the Royals. Former Royals training camp tryout Cody Milan scored in overtime to secure the comeback victory. The following night, Reading won at home, 6-4, with Matthew Strome scoring the game-winner 1:25 into the third period.

Reading sits second in the North Division with 9 points and a record of 3-1-3. Newfoundland leads the North with 12 points. Norfolk leads the South Division with 12 points and a record of 6-2-0.

Fans can listen to the game at mixlr.com/readingroyals or watch at FloSports through bit.ly/RoyalsFloSports.

Tonight is the first Happy Hour Friday at Santander Arena. Fans can get half-priced domestic beers from 6:00-7:00 p.m. The giveaway will be an Ice Angel poster, and the Ice Angels will be signing autographs following the end of the game.

Fans can take advantage of the 4-for-$48 deal to purchase four tickets, four burgers and four sodas for $48. Visit www.royalshockey.com/promotions to purchase.

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.