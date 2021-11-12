Lions Are Back in the Maine

November 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Today will be the first of a two-game series between the Trois-Rivières Lions and the Mariners from the Maine. These two teams me on the Lions' first trip of the season on October 29th. The Lions won 2-on-0 over the Maine and got their first victory of the season.

Tonight, the Lions are looking for a second win after defeating the Reading Royals last week by a score of 4-on-3. Starting at 7 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena, the Lions will face the Boston Bruins affiliate team the Mariners.

Players to watch

Justin Ducharme from the Lions who currently have the Lions with 1 goal and 3 assists in 4 games played.

Lewis Zerter-Gossage who leads the Mariners with 2 goals and 4 assists.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.