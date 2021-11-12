Lions Are Back in the Maine
November 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Today will be the first of a two-game series between the Trois-Rivières Lions and the Mariners from the Maine. These two teams me on the Lions' first trip of the season on October 29th. The Lions won 2-on-0 over the Maine and got their first victory of the season.
Tonight, the Lions are looking for a second win after defeating the Reading Royals last week by a score of 4-on-3. Starting at 7 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena, the Lions will face the Boston Bruins affiliate team the Mariners.
Players to watch
Justin Ducharme from the Lions who currently have the Lions with 1 goal and 3 assists in 4 games played.
Lewis Zerter-Gossage who leads the Mariners with 2 goals and 4 assists.
