Oilers Jump Back in Win Column with Dominant Performance

November 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, OK - The Oilers defeated Kansas City 3-1 at the BOK Center on Friday night.

Jack Doremus opened the scoring with 1:20 left in the first period, roofing an in-tight, backhander over the shoulder of Andrew Shortridge. The goal was Doremus' first goal at the BOK Center, missing the three previous home games with an injury.

Dylan Sadowy set the score 2-0 in Tulsa's favor in his 200th professional game, tipping a shot from Duggie Lagrone just 1:29 into the middle frame. Eddie Matsushima scored his first as an Oiler 8:37 into the second period, stuffing home a rebound off Lagrone's shot.

Westin Michaud spoiled Daniel Mannella's shutout with 5:50 left, scoring on the power play off a double minor. Mannella advanced to 5-0-0-0 on the season, improving his 1.46 GAA.

The Oilers return to action at Cable Dahmer Arena at 10:30 a.m against the Kansas City Mavericks in an education day game.

