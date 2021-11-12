Mavericks Fall 3-1 at Wichita Sunday

WICHITA, KS - The Mavericks look to win their third straight as they hit the road to take on the Wichita Thunder for the first time this season at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Unlike the last game for the Mavericks against Allen on Saturday where the offense got off to a quick start, this game began with plays made on the defensive end of the ice. Making his first start of the season for Kansas City, goaltender Matt Greenfield recorded a perfect first period stopping all seven Thunder shots he faced. One of those shot attempts included a breakaway in which Greenfield came up with a big blocker save.

However, the Thunder would strike three times to open the second period and the Mavericks would quickly find themselves trailing 3-0. Ryan Harrison would get one back, scoring with just 13 seconds remaining in the period. The lone goal would be all the offense that the Mavericks would be able to find in the contest and Kansas City would fall by a final of 3-1.

