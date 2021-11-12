Lehigh Valley Sends Former New York Rangers Draft Pick Brad Morrison to Royals

Brad Morrison with the Ontario Reign

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced Friday that former New York Rangers draft pick Brad Morrison has been signed by the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and loaned to the Royals.

Morrison, 24, is a 6-foot, 2-inch forward from Prince George, B.C. He was drafted by the Rangers 113th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. After not signing with New York, he signed an NHL entry-level contract with the Los Angeles Kings in 2018. He was then traded by the Kings to the Chicago Blackhawks in October 2018 before being shipped out to the Panthers in April 2021. His contract expired following the end of the 2020-21 season.

Morrison played seven games with HC Pustertal in the IceHL in 2021-22 before returning state-side. He played five games with the Indy Fuel in 2020-21, recording two points, and six games with the Rockford IceHogs, recording five points.

In 2019-20, Morrison played for the Fort Wayne Komets and recorded over a point per game, scoring 6 goals and 13 assists in 17 matches. The year previously, he played as a rookie in the AHL with the Ontario Reign, scoring 10 goals and 10 assists (20 points) in 50 games.

Morrison played five full seasons in the WHL for the Prince George Cougars, Vancouver Giants and Lethbridge Hurricanes and scored 112 goals and 150 assists (262 points) in 334 games. He scored 37 points in his final playoff campaign with the Hurricanes in 2018, the most in the league.

Morrison will wear number two.

