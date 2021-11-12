Montana Onyebuchi Loaned to Solar Bears

November 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that defenseman Montana Onyebuchi has been loaned to the club from the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.

Onyebuchi, 21, returns to Orlando, where he has recorded one assist in two games with the Solar Bears this season. He has also skated in two AHL games with San Jose.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back in action when they continue their road trip up I-95 to take on the Jacksonville Icemen tonight at 7 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Orlando is back on home ice to take on the Maine Mariners on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.