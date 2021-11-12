Mavericks Hold On, Beat Allen 7-5

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Mavericks hit the ice for the first time in over a week to face-off with Mountain Division rival Allen at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The two teams battled back and forth all night and spent a combined 71 minutes in the pentalty box. The Mavericks offense had a spark from the get-go jumping out to a 6-2 lead on Jake Bricknell's first professional goal. In the third period, Allen would storm back with the help of a few power play goals and cut the Kansas City lead to just one at 6-5. The Mavericks would withstand the storm by the Americans and extend the lead to 7-5 on an empty netter. The Mavericks would hang on to that score and top the Americans 7-5.

The Mavericks outshot the Americans 41-28 in the victory. Jake Bricknell finished with two points on the night with a goal and an assist. Jesse Mychan would finish with two points as well, on a goal and an assist against his former team during the 2020-21 season.

