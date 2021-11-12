ECHL Transactions - November 12

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 12, 2021:

Adirondack:

Add Brandon Kasel, G activated from reserve

Allen:

Add Jackson Leef, F activated from reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Joe Murdaca, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Samuel Hunter, D activated from reserve

Florida:

Add Cam Johnson, G activated from reserve

Delete Robert Carpenter, F recalled by Milwaukee [11/11]

Fort Wayne:

Add Samuel Harvey, G activated from reserve

Add Taylor Ross, F activated from reserve

Delete Blake Siebenaler, D loaned to Belleville

Greenville:

Add Bobby Russell, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Dean Yakura, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Mitch Gillam, G activated from reserve

Delete Colton Heffley, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Ryan Kuffner, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)

Delete Zach Remers, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Austin McEneny, D activated from reserve

Delete Cooper Jones, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Delete Jake Bricknell, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Greenfield, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Maine:

Add Nate Kallen, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brendan St-Louis, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)

Orlando:

Add Montana Onyebuchi, D assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Delete Canon Pieper, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Brad Morrison, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Kenny Hausinger, F activated from reserve

Delete Brad Morrison, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Carter Cowlthorp, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Chaz Reddekopp, D loaned to Belleville

Toledo:

Add Connor Walters, D activated from reserve

Add Brandon Schultz, F activated from reserve

Delete Chris Martenet, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Cole Fraser, D loaned to Belleville

Utah:

Delete Nate Clurman, D recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Wheeling:

Add Evan Moyse, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Tommy Nappier, G recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Worcester:

Add Matt Jenkins, G added as EBUG

