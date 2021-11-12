ECHL Transactions - November 12
November 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 12, 2021:
Adirondack:
Add Brandon Kasel, G activated from reserve
Allen:
Add Jackson Leef, F activated from reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Joe Murdaca, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Samuel Hunter, D activated from reserve
Florida:
Add Cam Johnson, G activated from reserve
Delete Robert Carpenter, F recalled by Milwaukee [11/11]
Fort Wayne:
Add Samuel Harvey, G activated from reserve
Add Taylor Ross, F activated from reserve
Delete Blake Siebenaler, D loaned to Belleville
Greenville:
Add Bobby Russell, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Dean Yakura, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Mitch Gillam, G activated from reserve
Delete Colton Heffley, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Ryan Kuffner, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)
Delete Zach Remers, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Austin McEneny, D activated from reserve
Delete Cooper Jones, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Delete Jake Bricknell, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Greenfield, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Maine:
Add Nate Kallen, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Brendan St-Louis, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/6)
Orlando:
Add Montana Onyebuchi, D assigned by San Jose (AHL)
Delete Canon Pieper, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Brad Morrison, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Kenny Hausinger, F activated from reserve
Delete Brad Morrison, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Carter Cowlthorp, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Chaz Reddekopp, D loaned to Belleville
Toledo:
Add Connor Walters, D activated from reserve
Add Brandon Schultz, F activated from reserve
Delete Chris Martenet, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Cole Fraser, D loaned to Belleville
Utah:
Delete Nate Clurman, D recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Wheeling:
Add Evan Moyse, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Tommy Nappier, G recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Worcester:
Add Matt Jenkins, G added as EBUG
