Game Notes: vs Idaho

November 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







11/12/21 | The Monument Ice Arena | 7:05 P.M.

LAST TIME OUT: Tanner Schachle scored Rapid City's only goal as the Rush were beaten by the Idaho Steelheads, 4-1, Wednesday night at The Monument Ice Arena. David Tendeck made 34 saves on 38 shots but the Rush's winless streak extended to four games.

TAKE THE SCHACHLES OFF: Tanner Schachle made his professional debut on Wednesday night and scored his first pro goal in the second period. Schachle was signed earlier in the week directly from the collegiate ranks, where he had played five games for Long Island University in what was his senior season. He transferred to LIU after playing two years at the University of Alaska-Anchorage.

A HISTORICALLY TOUGH MATCHUP: Rapid City's loss to Idaho on Wednesday night dropped the Rush's record in the all-time series to 24-35-9 and just 11-22-1 at home. The Rush have had more success on the road against the Steelheads, playing them to a 13-13-8 record in Boise.

SHOOTERS: The Rush put a season-high 34 shots on goal in the 4-1 loss to the Steelheads on Wednesday, including 17 in the first period, also a season-high for shots in a single period. Jake Wahlin fired nine shots on net, the most by a Rapid City skater in a game this season. Despite this, the Rush were outshot, 38-34, by the Steelheads and have been outshot in all of their games this season. Rapid City averages 27 shots on goal per game, the second-fewest in the ECHL.

HOMESTANDING: Rapid City is one game into a stretch of six straight that will take place on home ice. The Rush are 1-2-0 at home thus far this season as opposed to 1-2-1 on the road. Following the three games against Idaho this week, Rapid City will welcome the Allen Americans to town for three games in four nights next week.

STILL POWERFUL: Despite going 0-for-4 on the power play on Wednesday, the Rush's power play unit is still second-best in the ECHL at 28%. Wednesday was just the second time this season Rapid City did not score a power play goal.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Rush went 2-for-3 on the penalty kill on Wednesday and have now allowed a power play goal in three consecutive games. Rapid City had only allowed one power play goal in his first four games...Idaho lost the services of goaltender Adam Scheel on Thursday as he was reassigned to the AHL Texas Stars. Scheel made 33 saves on 34 shots on Wednesday to earn the win in net...Garrett Klotz returned from a two-game suspension on Wednesday night and recorded an assist on the Rush's lone goal. In five games played, Klotz has a goal and two assists. He recorded two goals and four assists in 52 games in the 2020-21 season.

UP NEXT: Rapid City and Idaho conclude their stretch of three games in four nights on Saturday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

