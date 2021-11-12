Game Day Preview: Allen at Wichita, 7:05 PM

Allen, TEXAS - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), play the Wichita Thunder tonight, in the first game of a three-game weekend. The Americans are 2-1-0 against the Thunder in three meetings. Wichita is 2-5-0 through seven games, with one of their two wins coming against Allen on opening night.

ALLEN AMERICANS TONIGHT:

PREGAME SHOW: 6:50 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 7:05 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Next Home Game: Saturday, November 13th vs Kansas City, 7:05 pm.

About Last Game:

The Americans rally fell a little short in Kansas City last Saturday night. Trailing 6-2 in the third period, the Americans rallied for three goals in a row to cut the lead to 6-5 late in the contest, however Kansas City would seal the deal with an empty net goal in the final minute to win 7-5.

Rookie First: Americans Rookie Forward D-Jay Jerome scored his first and second career goals last Saturday night in Kansas City. It was part of a three-point night. Jerome is third on the team in scoring with six points.

Combs Out: Americans forward Jack Combs will miss this weekend's games with an upper body injury. Combs missed last Saturday night's game in Kansas City. He's currently second on the team in scoring with seven points (3 goals and 4 assists).

Butcher Returns: The Americans added some much-needed depth up front with the signing of Chad Butcher. Butcher, who was protected by the Americans in the off season, went to Sweden, where he appeared in 12 games for Vita Hasten HC (Swe-1).

Comparing Allen and Wichita:

Allen Americans:

Home: 1-1-2

Away: 1-1-0

Overall: 2-2-2

Last 10 2-2-2

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (6) *Ryan Lohin

Assists: (4) Spencer Asuchak, D-Jay Jerome, and Jack Combs

Points: (8) *Ryan Lohin

+/-: (+3) D-Jay Jerome

PIM: (20) Kelly Bent

Wichita Thunder:

Home: 1-3-0

Away: 1-2-0

Overall: 2-5-0

Last 10 2-5-0

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Goals: (4) Peter Crinella

Assists: (5) Matteo Gennaro

Points: (8) Matteo Gennaro

+/-: (+2) Stephen Johnson

PIM: (25) Sean Allen

