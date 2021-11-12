Solar Bears Held to 15 Shots in 3-1 Loss to Icemen
November 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Aaron Luchuk scored the lone goal for the Orlando Solar Bears (4-3-1-0) in a 3-1 loss to the Jacksonville Icemen (3-4-1-1) on Friday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.
The Solar Bears were held to a season-low 15 shots on goal in the contest, in part due to a shot-less second period, a first for the team.
Orlando saw its three-game point streak and two-game win streak snapped as it suffered its first loss of the regular season series to Jacksonville. Orlando leads the series 2-1-0-0.
1st Period
SHOTS: ORL 5, JAX 10
2nd Period
JAX Goal: Chris Brown (3) [SH] at 3:01. Assisted by Ara Nazarian.
JAX Goal: Sean Giles (1) at 9:03. Assisted by James Sanchez.
SHOTS: ORL 0, JAX 13
3rd Period
ORL Goal: Aaron Luchuk (7) [PP] at 12:00. Assisted by Michael Brodzinski and Jackson Keane.
JAX Goal: Chris Brown (4) [EN] at 19:24.
SHOTS: ORL 10, JAX 6
Goaltending
ORL: Brad Barone, 26-for-28
JAX: Charles Williams, 14-for-15.
NOTABLES:
Luchuk's goal extended his point streak to eight games (7g-8a) to begin the year; his 15 points leads the ECHL in scoring.
The Solar Bears went 1-for-4 with the power play.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears continue their road trip up I-95 when they visit the South Carolina Stingrays for the first time this season on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 6:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum. Orlando is back on home ice to take on the Maine Mariners on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
