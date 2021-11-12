Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen: November 12, 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (4-2-1-0) face the Jacksonville Icemen (2-4-1-1) for the second time this week at 7 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Tonight's game marks the first road match of the season against Jacksonville, after opening the 2021-22 series with two wins on home ice. Orlando will face Jacksonville on the road eight times out of the 14-game head-to-head set.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The Solar Bears enter tonight's game riding a 2-0-1-0 streak, including the club's first road win of the season in a 3-2 win at Florida on Wednesday.

After matching his previous ECHL career-high of 42 saves on Wednesday, Brad Barone will get the start once again tonight against the Icemen.

Aaron Luchuk leads Orlando in scoring against the Icemen with five points (3g-2a) in two outings. He also leads the ECHL in scoring with 14 points in seven games.

Nick Bligh skates into tonight's game riding a three-game point streak (1g-2a), while Tyler Bird enters the game with a two-game point streak (2g-1a) after returning from the AHL earlier this week.

The Icemen are playing in just their second home game of the season. Abbott Girduckis (1 GP, 2g-1a) and Ara Nazarian (2 GP, 1g-2a) lead Jacksonville in scoring against Orlando with three points apiece.

