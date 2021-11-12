Stingrays Add Cowlthrop to Roster

November 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with forward Carter Cowlthrop ahead of this weekend's three-game set at home.

Cowlthrop, 25, signed a deal with the Knoxville Ice Bears of the Southern Professional Hockey League earlier this summer. Through eight games with the Ice Bears this year, the forward has four points (one goal, three assists).

Prior to turning pro, the native of Boissevain, MB played his collegiate hockey career at Norwich University, serving as alternate captain his senior season. From 2017-21, Cowlthrop scored 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) over 78 games played. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound forward also won an NEHC Championship during the 2018-19 campaign.

The Stingrays continue their 2021-22 campaign with a three-in-three at home next weekend. It all begins on Friday at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Atlanta Gladiators for Marvel Super Hero© Night. The team will wear specialty Thor jerseys and auctioning them off throughout the game.

Single game tickets for all your Stingrays home games for the upcoming 2021-22 home season are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.