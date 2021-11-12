Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener in Adirondack

Glens Falls, New York - It's the first game of the 3 game series in Glens Falls, New York. The Grizz have won 6 in a row and have outscored opponents 25 to 12 during the streak.

Teams Unfamiliar With Each Other

It's a rare meeting between the 2 clubs. It's only the 4th time these teams have ever met. Adirondack won 2 out of 3 games in a series from November 14-19, 2016 at Maverik Center. Adirondack's NHL affiliate is the New Jersey Devils. The Grizzlies are affiliated with the Colorado Avalanche.

Last Week's Games

Friday, November 5, 2021 - Rapid City 2 Utah 5 - Trey Bradley 1 goal, 2 assists. Neil Robinson scored first pro goal 2:53 into the 3rd period to break a 2-2 tie. Brian Bowen and Robinson each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Brandon Cutler and Andrew Nielsen added goals in the win. Luke Martin had 2 assists and was a +3. Peyton Jones saved 25 of 25 to earn his 2nd win of the season.

Saturday, November 6, 2021 - Rapid City 3 Utah 4 - Utah got goals from Luke Martin, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Brandon Cutler and Quinn Ryan. Utah outshot Rapid City 40 to 23. RC went 1 for 1 on the power play and Utah was 1 for 2. Peyton Jones saved 20 of 23 in the win.

This Week's Games

Friday - Utah @ Adirondack. 5:00 pm.

Saturday, November 13, 2021 - Utah @ Adirondack. 5:00 pm.

Sunday, November 14, 2021 - Utah @ Adirondack. 1:00 pm.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

This Week's Transactions

- Nate Clurman Reassigned to Utah, Sent Back to Colorado

Clurman was reassigned from the AHL's Eagles on November 11th. He played in 6 games earlier this season for Utah, scoring 1 goal and 1 assist. On November 12th Clurman was sent back to the Eagles.

- Connor McDonald Returns from San Jose

McDonald was released from his loan with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda. McDonald played in 2 games with San Jose and had 2 shots on goal and a -3 rating. Earlier this season McDonald played in 6 games with Utah and had 11 shots on goal.

- Trey Bradley Reassigned to Colorado

Bradley leaves for Colorado (AHL) as the leagues leading assist man with 10. Bradley is tied for 2nd in the league with 11 points, which leads Utah. Bradley is tied with Matthew Boucher for the team lead in plus/minus among forwards at +7.

- Grizzlies Sign Taylor Crunk

Taylor Crunk is entering his 5th full season as a pro. Crunk played with the Fort Wayne Komets for 4 seasons from 2016-2019. He was traded towards the end of the 2018-19 season to Rapid City, where he played in 31 games over a 2 year stretch. Crunk last played professionally with Rapid City in the 2019-20 season, where he appeared in 23 games.

Welcome to the Party, Austin Crossley

Defenseman Austin Crossley made his professional debut on November 5 vs Rapid City. He was a +1 and got in a fight with 4:54 remaining in the 3rd period. Crossley played in the WHL with Prince Albert and Prince George and in the USHL with the Fargo Force. Crossley has been in a fight in each of his first 2 games with Utah.

Kyle Pouncy and Bailey Conger Made Grizzlies Debuts on November 5

Pouncy has 5 games of experience with the Wichita Thunder of this league over the last 2 seasons. Last season he played in 7 games with the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears and 5 games with the FPHL's Carolina Thunderbirds.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous Named Plus Performer of the Month

D'Astous had the best plus/minus in the league for October at +9. D'Astous currently leads the league in plus/minus at +12.

Consistent Scoring

Utah has scored in 18 of the 24 regulation periods this season. Utah has also scored in both overtime periods they have played in this year. Utah has 3 or more goals in all 8 games this season.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads the league in plus/minus at +12. D'Astous is tied for 2nd the lead with 6 goals. Trey Bradley Leads the league with 10 assists. Bradley is tied for 2nd in the league with 11 points. Trent Miner, currently with the AHL's Colorado Eagles, leads the league with 2 shutouts. Tyler Penner is tied for the league lead in plus/minus among rookies at +6. Brandon Cutler leads the league with 37 shots on goal. D'Astous is 4th in shots with 30. D'Astous leads all league defenseman with 10 points.

Plus-Minus League Leaders

1. Charle-Edouard D'Astous. +12.

2. Luke Martin. +10

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Brian Bowen, Trey Bradley, Bailey Conger, Taylor Crunk, Brandon Cutler, Connor Graham, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Neil Robinson, Quinn Ryan, Gehrett Sargis.

Defenseman: Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Charles-Edmond D'Astous, Miles Gendron, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 6-2

Home record: 3-1.

Road record: 3-1.

Win percentage: .750.

Streak: Won 6.

Standings Points: 12. - Most in the division.

Last 10: 6-2.

Goals per game: 3.88 (6th) Goals for: 31

Goals against per game: 3.00 (Tied for 10th) Goals Against: 24

Shots per game: 37.00 (3rd)

Shots against per game: 26.88 (7th)

Power Play: 3 for 26 - 11.5% (23rd)

Penalty Kill: 23 for 32- 71.9 % (24th)

Penalty Minutes: 101

Shorthanded Goals: 3.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 0.

Record When Scoring First: 3-2.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 3 2

Opposition 3 0

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (6)

Assists: Trey Bradley (10) - Leads League

Points: Bradley (11) - Tied for 2nd in the league.

Plus/Minus: D'Astous (+12) - Leads league. Won the AMI Graphics Plus Performer of the Month for October 2021.

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (22)

Power Play Points: D'Astous (2)

Power Play Goals: Quinn Ryan/Andrew Nielsen/D'Astous (1)

Power Play Assists: 6 tied with 1.

Shots on Goal: Brandon Cutler (37) - Leads League.

Shooting Percentage: D'Astous (6 for 30). 20.0 %. - Minimum 15 shots

Game Winning Goals: Brian Bowen/Tyler Penner/D'Astous/Boucher/Neil Robinson/Ryan (1).

Wins: Trent Miner (4).

Save %: Miner (.921).

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.11)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 6 10 13 2 0 31 Utah Grizzlies 96 100 88 12 296

Opposition 7 10 7 0 0 24 Opposition 64 70 73 8 215

Next 10 Games

November 12, 2021 - Utah at Adirondack. 5:00 pm.

November 13, 2021 - Utah at Adirondack. 5:00 pm.

November 14, 2021 - Utah at Adirondack. 1:00 pm.

November 19, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm. - Daddy Daughter Night.

November 20, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

November 21, 2021 - Kansas City at Utah. 1:10 pm.

November 27, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

November 28, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 3:05 pm.

December 3, 2021 - Kalamazoo at Utah. 7:10 pm. Pride Night

December 4, 2021 - Kalamazoo at Utah. 7:10 pm. Hispanic Heritage Night. Teddy Bear Toss. Mother Son Night.

All times Mountain

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Brandon Cutler (2), Matthew Boucher, Luke Martin, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Quinn Ryan (1).

Assist Streaks: Bradley (5), Bailey Conger, Tyler Penner, (2), Gehrett Sargis, Mason Mannek, Brian Bowen (1).

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Bradley (5). Boucher, D'Astous (4) Bowen, Conger, Cutler, Martin (2)

Many 1 Goal Games

35 of the 72 games Utah played last season were decided by 1 goal. Last season the Grizzlies played in 18 games past regulation. This season Utah has played in 3 - 1 goal games. Utah is 3-0 in 1 goal contests.

Multiple Point games (2021-2022)

4: Trey Bradley.

3: Charle-Edouard D'Astous. Brian Bowen.

2: Matthew Boucher.

1: Brandon Cutler, Tyler Penner, Luka Burzan, Luke Martin, Neil Robinson.

