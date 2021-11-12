Chaz Reddekopp Signs PTO with Belleville Senators

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced ahead of Friday's game that defenseman Chaz Reddekopp has signed a professional tryout contract (PTO) with Belleville Senators of the AHL.

Reddekopp, 24, is in his first season with the Stingrays after agreeing to terms earlier this summer on September 8th. The native of West Kelowna, BC has played in one game this season before being placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List on November 1st.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound blueliner is in his fourth season of professional hockey, splitting time between the AHL and ECHL throughout his career. The 7th round pick of the Los Angeles Kings in the 2015 NHL Draft played a three game stint with the AHL's Ontario Reign during the 2016-17 season before returning to the Victoria Royals to finish out his junior hockey career.

Over the past four season, Reddekopp has appeared in 78 AHL games with the Reign and San Jose Barracuda, scoring one goal and tallying 10 assists. The defenseman has also appeared in 38 career ECHL games, accumulating 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) with the Manchester Monarchs, Fort Wayne Komets, Allen Americans, Orlando Solar Bears, and Stingrays.

The Stingrays continue their 2021-22 campaign with a three-in-three at home next weekend. It all begins on Friday at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Atlanta Gladiators for Marvel Super Hero© Night. The team will wear specialty Thor jerseys and auctioning them off throughout the game.

