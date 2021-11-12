Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen, November 12, 2021

Jacksonville IceMen take on the Orlando Solar Bears

Orlando Solar Bears at Jacksonville Icemen

November 12, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Arena

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or FloHockey.TV

About Today's Game: After playing seven of their first eight games on the road to open the season, the Icemen open up a four-game homestand this evening. Jacksonville is looking to snap a six-game winless skid (0-4-1-1), despite losing three of those games by one goal. Meanwhile the Solar Bears are unbeaten in their last three (2-0-1-0) which includes a victory over Jacksonville on Tuesday, and a last second win at Florida on Wednesday.

Series History: The Solar Bears lead the season series against the Icemen 2-0-0-0 while also leading the All-Time series 34-11-3-0.

About the Icemen: Ara Nazarian continues to the lead the Icemen in scoring with eight points (3g, 5a). Meanwhile, Icemen Captain Christopher Brown saw his three-game points streak snapped last night in Greenville. Despite this, Brown is still tied for second in team scoring with six points.... The Icemen are tied for second in the league with three shorthanded goals...Jacksonville is a team that has fed off of good starts this season. The Icemen are 2-1-0-0 when scoring first, and 0-3-1-1 when allowing their opponent to score first.

About the Solar Bears: Last season's ECHL scoring champion Aaron Luchuk is off to a torrid pace to maintain his crown for this season. Luchuk once again leads the league in scoring with 14 pts (6g, 8a) and has accrued five points in two games against Jacksonville this season....Michael Brodzinski is tied for second among defensemen with four power-play points (1g, 3a).

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Tonight's Promotions: Tonight we welcome our furry friends for Pucks & Paws Night. Tonight is also Fang's Birthday! Celebrate with Fang and his mascot friends. We are also celebrating Mental Healthy Awareness Night with special game worn jerseys.

Tuesday, November 16, vs. Maine, 10:30 a.m. School Day Game

Wednesday, November 17, vs. Maine, 7:00 p.m. Small Business Night, bring out your business for a night of fun and recognition!

Friday, November 19, vs. Maine, 7:00 p.m. Wizard night, come out to celebrate 20 years of Harry Potter!

