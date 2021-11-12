Blades Win Fourth Straight Road Game
November 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
Greenville, SC - The Everblades took Friday's game in clear and convincing fashion at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, blanking the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 4-0.
The Everblades meant business coming out of the locker room as Joe Pendenza notched his first goal of the season at the 3:07 marker. The tally was scored on the power play as Ben Masella and Jake Jaremko collected assists.
The second period was a similar situation for the Blades with Blake Winiecki scoring from close range within three minutes of the stanza. The goal was the forward's fifth of the season, advancing his point streak to five games. John McCarron picked up an assist after coming up empty-handed in Wednesday's game in Orlando. Jake Jaremko was also credited with an assist.
Florida showed their consistency in the final twenty minutes, banging in two more goals from McCarron and Pendenza. Goaltender Parker Gahagen earned the shutout in his Everblades debut, keeping away all 20 of Greenville's shots. The Everblades and Swamp Rabbits are slated to complete their two-game series tomorrow night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena with a 7:05 pm puck drop.
Florida closes their three-game road trip with a 3:00 pm showdown with the Atlanta Gladiators on Sunday. The Everblades will return home on Wednesday, November 17th for a showdown with the Orlando Solar Bears. Join us at every Wednesday home game for $3 Bud Light drafts and $3 John Morrell hot dogs! Also, all college students can purchase a $5 ticket to the game at the Hertz Arena box office with a valid student ID. The action begins at 7:30 pm.
