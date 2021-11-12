50 Shots and Five Goals Lead Thunder to Victory over Grizzlies
November 12, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder recorded their third win of the season tonight at Cool Insuring Arena with a 5-4 win against the Utah Grizzlies. Patrick Grasso (x2), Alex Carrier, Ryan Smith and Jake Ryczek all scored and Mareks Mitens made 24 saves in Friday night's winning effort in front of a crowd of 4.024.
The Thunder outshot the Grizzlies 50 to 28, including 26 to 5 after the first period. In the opening frame, Adirondack scored thrice after a misplay by Utah netminder Peyton Jones resulted in Alex Carrier (Smith, Masonius) notching his third goal of the season. Adirondack saw two powerplay goals from Patrick Grasso in the first, one assisted by Pete MacArthur and Blake Thompson and the other assisted by Tyler Irvine and Jake Ryczek.
The Grizzlies battled back in the second period, scoring a shorthanded goal and a powerplay goal to pull even at three.
Adirondack broke the tie just 4:07 into the third period on a backdoor tap in by Ryan Smith (Long, Mazza). Smith's goal was his first as a pro. The Thunder added some insurance on another powerplay goal courtesy of Jake Ryczek at 12:34, Robbie Payne and Joe Masonius added the helpers.
Utah found their way within one following a late goal by Quinn Ryan but Adirondack held strong and closed out the game with a 5-4 final, snapping the Grizzlies six game winning streak.
With the win, the Thunder are now 3-3-1-0. Adirondack's powerplay finished 3-for-8 and the penalty kill ended the game 2-for-3.
View the game's full boxscore HERE.
The Thunder face the Grizzlies again tomorrow for Military Appreciation Night at Cool Insuring. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm.
