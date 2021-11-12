Gladiators Bring Win Streak on the Road against Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Atlanta Gladiators (3-1-0-0) put their three-game win streak on the line tonight against the South Carolina Stingrays (4-1-0-0) at the North Charleston Coliseum. Tonight marks the first of six meetings between the clubs. Atlanta and South Carolina are the only South Division teams that have only one regulation loss on their records.

Last Time Out

The Gladiators mounted an incredible comeback against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (2-4-0-0) last Sunday and scored five unanswered goals and five goals in the third period to win 7-5. Gabe Guertler netted two goals for the Glads in the third period, and Luke Nogard buried the game-winning tally late in regulation. Goaltender Tyler Parks entered in the second period and stopped 21 of 22 Greenville shots for his second win of the season.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits

The Stingrays have won four of their first five games under second-year head coach Ryan Blair. South Carolina has been stout defensively to start the season with the Rays allowing the third-lowest goals-against mark in the league at 2.20. Andrew Cherniwchan (3G-3A) and Jordan Subban (2G-4A) lead South Carolina with six points each. Rookie defenseman Patrick Holway has also had a strong start with five points (1G-4A) in four games. Goaltenders Ryan Bednard and Hunter Shephard have been stellar for the Rays, and the pair has combined for a 2.15 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage.

Prestigious Pelech

By skating in tonight's game, Mike Pelech has now passed Louis Dumont for third place in all-time ECHL games played at 772. The forward is 18 games away from second place all-time. Pelech is also one helper away from his 400th career assist as a professional hockey player. He currently has 399 pro assists in 804 games played. The Toronto, Ontario native ranks third all-time with 395 ECHL assists, and he needs 65 more to tie Chris Valicevic at second all-time with 460.

Parks Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Gladiators goaltender Tyler Parks was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Nov. 1-7. The award for Parks comes after a 2-0-0-0 performance in two games last week where the netminder posted a 0.60 goals-against average and a .974 save percentage. Parks also recorded his first shutout of the year on Friday, Nov. 5 in a 17-save effort against Jacksonville.

Nogard and Roy to Belleville and Back

Forwards Luke Nogard and Hugo Roy were both recalled to the Belleville Senators, the AHL affiliate of the Gladiators, on Nov. 6. It was the first-ever call-up for Nogard, and it was the second time that Roy has appeared at the AHL level. Both Nogard and Roy skated for the Senators in Belleville's 3-2 shootout win over the Cleveland Monsters on Nov. 6. The pair then flew back to Orlando for the Nov. 7 game against Greenville, and both forwards scored goals. On Nov. 8, Roy was recalled to Belleville for the second time this season.

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:05 PM ET

WHERE: North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, S.C.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators at South Carolina Stingrays

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

