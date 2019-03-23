Third Period Tally Sends K-Wings to Home Finale Victory

March 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





Kalamazoo, MI. - Tanner Sorenson scored just over two minutes into the third period to break a deadlock as the K-Wings topped the Nailers 3-2 on Fan Appreciation Night at Wings Event Center.

The K-Wings finish the home portion of the regular season with a record of 20-13-1-2. Kalamazoo stays in fourth place in the Central Division, six points ahead of fifth place Indy and Wheeling.

The K-Wings opened the scoring in the first period as Kyle Bushee put the home team up 1-0. Dominic Zombo sprinted down the wall, skating through a check before putting a pass perfectly on the tape of Bushee who buried it past Jordan Ruby to put Kalamazoo up 1-0. The Nailers answered back shortly as Winston Day Chief tied up the score with his 14th goal of the season. In the final minute of the period the K-Wings retook the lead. Quick passing worked the puck to a wide open Chad McDonald who buried into the empty net, pushing the K-Wings back in front as the first period ended.

Wheeling scored the only goal of the second as Mark Petaccio parked in front of the net and collected a rebound just 4:19 into the period sliding it through the five-hole of Hildebrand to put the teams back into a 2-2 tie.

Tied at two heading into the third period the K-Wings got a goal from Tanner Sorenson just 2:17 into the period to take a 3-2 lead. After a big save from Jake Hildebrand on one end Sorenson took the puck the other way before lifting a backhand into the top corner to put Kalamazoo up 3-2. Sorenson's goal served as the game-winner as the K-Wings skated away with a 3-2 victory over the Nailers on Fan Appreciation Night.

Hildebrand stopped 35 of 37 shots en route to his 21st victory of the season, while Jordan Ruby stopped 33 of 36 in the defeat.

The K-Wings round out the regular season on the road with seven straight road games. Kalamazoo kicks off a four-game week on Wednesday night in Fort Wayne.

Kalamazoo Wings full season tickets are available now for the 2019-20 season! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.