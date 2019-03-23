Oilers Win High Scoring Affair, 6-5
March 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Wichita, KS - Wichita returned home for the first time in 23 days on Saturday night, falling to Tulsa by the final of 6-5 at INTRUST Bank Arena.
The two teams combined for 11 goals in the first 40 minutes of the hockey game. Tulsa scored two goals late in the second period and held off the Thunder in the third to grab the win.
Calder Brooks led the Thunder offense with two goals while Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin had a pair of assists.
For the second-straight game against the Oilers, Wichita jumped out to a 2-0 lead. Brooks got things started a minute into the contest when he caught a pass in the slot and buried it past Keserich to make it 1-0. Just three minutes later, PC Labrie hammered home a rebound on the power play to make it 2-0. Tulsa scored the next three to take its first lead. Stephen Perfetto tallied back-to-back goals to tie the game. Alex Dostie made it 3-2 with his first of the year at 16:29. The Thunder tallied the next two with Corey Kalk scoring at 18:34 and Brooks netting his second of the game at 18:59 to make it 4-3, Wichita.
In the second, Dostie recorded his second of the contest to tie it at four. Just over a minute later, Jakob Stukel recorded a shorthanded marker to make it 5-4. The Oilers closed the frame with back-to-back goals from Charlie Sampair and Adam Pleskach and took a 6-5 lead into the locker room.
Wichita had one last chance late in the third as Stuart Skinner was pulled for the extra attacker. With six seconds left, Labrie won a face-off back to Stefan Fournier, but time ran out and the Oilers held on for the win.
The power play went 2-for-4. Brooks recorded his first multi-goal game of his career. Stukel potted his 17th of the season. Kalk recorded his 12th of the year.
The Thunder remains at home tomorrow afternoon to host the Oilers starting at 4:05 p.m.
Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
