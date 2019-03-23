Allen Americans Game Capsule

Allen Americans (23-38-4-2; 52 points) vs. Utah Grizzlies (34-22-4-4; 76 points) 7:05 pm CST

The Allen Americans and Utah Grizzlies close out a two-game series tonight at Allen Event Center. The Americans were blasted by Utah last night 5-2 at Allen Event Center. The two teams will meet one more time after tonight. Prior to tonight's Americans game, the 10th annual Allen Police vs. Allen Fire Charity Hockey Game will be played at 5:00 pm.

Last Game against Utah:

Dante Salituro and David Makowski scored the only Allen goals in a 5-2 Utah win. Grizzlies forward Joey Ratelle scored two times for the winners. Kevin Carr was excellent in net stopping 37 of 39 shots. Utah went 1 for 6 on the power play, while the Americans were 1 for 3. Five players for Utah had a two-point night.

Americans Notables:

Zach Pochiro is tied with JC Campagna for the league lead with 34 goals.

Zach Pochiro leads Allen in scoring with 57 points (34 goals and 23 assists).

Dante Salituro scored his 17th goal of the season on Friday night in Allen's 5-2 loss.

Dante Salituro leads the Americans with 36 assists.

Zach Pochiro is tied with Fort Wayne's JC Campagna for the league lead with 13 power play goals.

CJ Motte returned from his upper-body injury on Friday night.

*Riley Bourbonnais leads Allen with 3 Shorthanded Goals.

Spencer Asuchak leads Allen with 4 Game Winning Goals.

Utah Notables:

Caleb Herbert is sixth in the ECHL with 66 points.

Teigan Zahn leads Utah with 207 Penalty Minutes.

Mitch Maxwell is tied for the team lead with 1 Shorthanded Goal.

Cole Ully is the team active leader in Plus/Minus at +8

Ryan Walters leads the Grizzlies with 205 Shots on Goal.

Joey Ratelle leads Utah averaging 3.67 Penalty Minutes Per-Game.

Joe Cannata is tied for the league lead with four shutouts.

Final Thoughts:

Allen is 21-28-4-2 against the Mountain Division this season.

Allen is 14-7-4-1 when scoring the first goal.

The Americans lead the ECHL with 1,436 Penalty Minutes.

The Americans 3-4-0 against Utah this season.

Utah is 3-5-0-2 in their last ten games.

Utah is 14-10-3-3 on the road this season.

Utah is 7th in the ECHL with 1,075 Penalty Minutes.

