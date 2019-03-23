Kivlenieks Recalled to Cleveland

Kalamazoo, MI.- Netminder Matiss Kivlenieks has been recalled to the Cleveland Monsters the team announced on Saturday morning.

Kivlenieks, 22, appeared in eight games for the K-Wings posting a record of 5-3-0-0, paired with a 2.71 goals against average, and a .923 save percentage. The Latvia native began the season with the Monsters playing 14 games while going 4-4-1-1.

