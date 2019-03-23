Kivlenieks Recalled to Cleveland
March 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
Kalamazoo, MI.- Netminder Matiss Kivlenieks has been recalled to the Cleveland Monsters the team announced on Saturday morning.
Kivlenieks, 22, appeared in eight games for the K-Wings posting a record of 5-3-0-0, paired with a 2.71 goals against average, and a .923 save percentage. The Latvia native began the season with the Monsters playing 14 games while going 4-4-1-1.
Kalamazoo wraps up the home portion of the regular season with fan appreciation night Saturday as the Wheeling Nailers come to town.
Kalamazoo Wings full season tickets are available now for the 2019-20 season! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com.
