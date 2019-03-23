Bourke, Windsor Lead Solar Bears to Shootout Win
March 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - Troy Bourke tallied the shootout-winner and Clint Windsor made 33 saves to lift the Orlando Solar Bears (36-23-4-1) to a 4-3 shootout win over the Florida Everblades (45-16-5-1) on Saturday night at Hertz Arena, moving Orlando to within two points of clinching its third consecutive trip to the postseason.
The Solar Bears took a 1-0 lead at 9:43 of the first period shortly after Florida's Riley Weselowski exited the penalty box. Michael Brodzinski fired a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Jeremy Helvig for the defenseman's eighth goal of the season.
Grant Arnold evened the score at 15:08 for the hosts when he deflected a feed from Patrick McCarron past Clint Windsor.
Orlando pulled ahead again when Brent Pedersen knocked in a Tayler Thompson rebound at 2:40 of the second period.
The Everblades tied the game at 2-2 at 10:21 when Tommy Thompson collected the puck at the right side of the net and slid a shot inside the left post for a power-play goal.
The Solar Bears answered with a power-play strike at 11:42 when Dylan Fitze received the puck in the slot and snapped a shot past the glove of Helvig for his 11th of the season.
Florida tied the score at 3-3 at 3:08 of the third period with a Nathan Perkovich goal on the man advantage.
Each team secured a point as the score remained tied through the end of regulation, and Windsor and Helvig traded stops in overtime, sending the game to a shootout.
The Everblades took a lead in the opening round of the shootout when Perkovich scored.
Otto Somppi and Bourke each lit the lamp for Orlando, leaving Windsor to make the game-deciding save on Sam Warning in the bottom of the third round to give the Solar Bears the win.
Windsor finished the night with 33 saves on 36 shots against; Helvig took he shootout loss as he went 32 for 35.
THREE STARS
1) Troy Bourke - ORL
2) Logan Roe - FLA
3) Patrick McCarron - FLA
NOTABLES:
Orlando's magic number to clinch a berth in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs has been reduced to two points with the win.
The victory gives Orlando a 6-3-1-1 lead in the regular season series with the Everblades, with the 12th and final game of the series set for Friday, April 5 at Florida.
Windsor improved to 4-0-0 in his last four starts dating back to Jan. 19.
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears continue their five-game road trip when the team visits the Atlanta Gladiators at Infinite Energy Arena on Wednesday, March 27, at 7:35 p.m. The Solar Bears return to the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center to host the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, April 2 at 7 p.m.
2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now:
Upgrade to Solar Status and become a Season Ticket Member today. Season ticket memberships for the 2019-20 season are now on sale and start as little as $270.
2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:
The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to have local digital printing experts XYMOPrint as the presenting sponsor of the 2018-19 season. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.
2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:
Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 23, 2019
- Steelheads End Road Trip with 4-0 Shutout Win over Rush - Idaho Steelheads
- Bourke, Windsor Lead Solar Bears to Shootout Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Oilers Win High Scoring Affair, 6-5 - Wichita Thunder
- Shalla's Game-Winner Sparks Fuel to Overtime Victory - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Blow by Swamp Rabbits, 7-2 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rays Score Seven Unanswered, Rout Rabbits - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- 'Blades Battle to Earn Point in Shootout Loss to Solar Bears - Florida Everblades
- Atlanta's Late Goals Haunt Mavericks, KC Downed 4-3 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Oilers Edge Thunder in High-Scoring Affair - Tulsa Oilers
- Nesbitt Heroic as Glads Rally on Marvel Night - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Tie Longest Shootout in Team History in 3-2 Loss to Newfoundland - Reading Royals
- Marcoux Stays Hot as Brampton Defeats Adirondack 4-1 - Brampton Beast
- Mingo's Four Point Night Propels Jacksonville Past Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Third Period Tally Sends K-Wings to Home Finale Victory - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wings Hold on for 3-2 Home Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Growers Win in Shootout - Newfoundland Growlers
- Monarchs Take Sole Possession of Fourth with 4-1 Win over the Railers - Manchester Monarchs
- Marcoux Shuts Door on Thunder in 4-1 Beast Win - Adirondack Thunder
- Railers Offense Fizzles in 4-1 Loss in Manchester - Worcester Railers HC
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Ingram Returns from Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - March 23 - ECHL
- Preview: 'Blades Host Solar Bears in Lone Game of Week - Florida Everblades
- Mariners Sign University of New Hampshire Defenseman Boyd - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Nailers at Wings Game Day Snap Shot, March 23 - Wheeling Nailers
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- Allen Police vs. Allen Fire Today - Allen Americans
- Kivlenieks Recalled to Cleveland - Kalamazoo Wings
- Adams-Moisan Earns Another Call Up - Maine Mariners
- The Anthony Myers Movement Launches at Royals Home Game Saturday vs. Newfoundland - Reading Royals
- Game Day: Last Regular Season Home Game at Wings Event Center Saturday Night - Kalamazoo Wings
- Grizzlies Dominate in 5-2 Win - Allen Americans
- Utah Grizzlies Clinch Postseason Spot with 5-2 Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Edge Ahead of Rush in 3-1 Road Win - Idaho Steelheads
- Cyclones Push Past Komets in Three-In-Three Finale - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.