ECHL Announces Suspension

March 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Jacksonville's Everett Clark has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #866, Jacksonville at Norfolk, on March 22.

Clark is suspended under Rule #46.22 as the result of receiving a game misconduct for aggressor in the final five minutes of regulation.

Clark will miss Jacksonville's game at Norfolk tonight (March 23).

