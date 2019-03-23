ECHL Transactions - March 23
March 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 23,, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Rapid City:?
Michael Turner, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:?
Add? Hans Gorowsky, F? signed contract, released from ATO
Atlanta:?
Add? Derek Nesbitt, F? activated from reserve
?Add? Luke Stork, F? activated from reserve
?Delete? Alex Overhardt, F? placed on reserve
?Delete? Jared Ross, F? placed on reserve
Cincinnati:?
Delete? Josh Taylor, G? released as EBUG
Add? Josh Taylor, G? added as EBUG [3/22]
Fort Wayne:?
Add? Trey Phillips, D? activated from reserve
?Delete? Kevin Gibson, D? placed on reserve
Greenville:?
Add? Brody Silk, F? activated from reserve
?Delete? Erik Robichaud, F? placed on reserve
Indy:?
Add? Zeb Knutson, F? activated from reserve
?Delete? Woody Hudson, F? placed on reserve
Jacksonville:?
Add? Angus Redmond, G? assigned from San Diego by Anaheim (a.m.)
?Add? Eli Lichtenwald, F? activated from Injured Reserve
?Add? Chris Rygus, D? activated from reserve
?Delete? Clay Anderson, D? placed on reserve
?Delete? Zach Alvarado, G? released as EBUG
Kalamazoo:?Delete?Matiss Kivlenieks, G?recalled to Cleveland by Columbus (a.m.)
Maine:?
Add? Richie Boyd, D? signed contract, added to active roster
?Delete? Morgan Adams-Moisan, F? recalled by Laval
Manchester:?
Add? Jared Fiegl, F? activated from Injured Reserve
?Delete? Jared Fiegl, F? retired from ECHL
?Delete? Chris Carlisle, D? recalled by Belleville
Newfoundland:?
Add? Tyler Mayea, D? activated from reserve
?Delete? Zach O'Brien, F? placed on reserve
Rapid City:?
Delete? Blake Heinrich, D? placed on reserve
Toledo:?
Add? Zane Schartz, D? activated from reserve [3/22]
?Delete? A.J. Jenks, F? placed on reserve [3/22]
Tulsa:?
Add? Alex Dostie, F? assigned from San Diego by Anaheim
?Add? Chris Forney, D? assigned by San Diego
Add? Alex Kromm, F? activated from reserve
?Delete? Alex Globke, F? placed on reserve
Wheeling:?
Add? Lucas Kohls, F? activated from reserve
?Delete? Jake Schultz, D? placed on reserve
Worcester:?
Add? Drew Callin, F? activated from reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 23, 2019
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Ingram Returns from Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - March 23 - ECHL
- Preview: 'Blades Host Solar Bears in Lone Game of Week - Florida Everblades
- Mariners Sign University of New Hampshire Defenseman Boyd - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Nailers at Wings Game Day Snap Shot, March 23 - Wheeling Nailers
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- Allen Police vs. Allen Fire Today - Allen Americans
- Kivlenieks Recalled to Cleveland - Kalamazoo Wings
- Adams-Moisan Earns Another Call Up - Maine Mariners
- The Anthony Myers Movement Launches at Royals Home Game Saturday vs. Newfoundland - Reading Royals
- Game Day: Last Regular Season Home Game at Wings Event Center Saturday Night - Kalamazoo Wings
- Grizzlies Dominate in 5-2 Win - Allen Americans
- Utah Grizzlies Clinch Postseason Spot with 5-2 Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Edge Ahead of Rush in 3-1 Road Win - Idaho Steelheads
- Cyclones Push Past Komets in Three-In-Three Finale - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.