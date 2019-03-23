ECHL Transactions - March 23

March 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, March 23,, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Rapid City:?

Michael Turner, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:?

Add? Hans Gorowsky, F? signed contract, released from ATO

Atlanta:?

Add? Derek Nesbitt, F? activated from reserve

?Add? Luke Stork, F? activated from reserve

?Delete? Alex Overhardt, F? placed on reserve

?Delete? Jared Ross, F? placed on reserve

Cincinnati:?

Delete? Josh Taylor, G? released as EBUG

Add? Josh Taylor, G? added as EBUG [3/22]

Fort Wayne:?

Add? Trey Phillips, D? activated from reserve

?Delete? Kevin Gibson, D? placed on reserve

Greenville:?

Add? Brody Silk, F? activated from reserve

?Delete? Erik Robichaud, F? placed on reserve

Indy:?

Add? Zeb Knutson, F? activated from reserve

?Delete? Woody Hudson, F? placed on reserve

Jacksonville:?

Add? Angus Redmond, G? assigned from San Diego by Anaheim (a.m.)

?Add? Eli Lichtenwald, F? activated from Injured Reserve

?Add? Chris Rygus, D? activated from reserve

?Delete? Clay Anderson, D? placed on reserve

?Delete? Zach Alvarado, G? released as EBUG

Kalamazoo:?Delete?Matiss Kivlenieks, G?recalled to Cleveland by Columbus (a.m.)

Maine:?

Add? Richie Boyd, D? signed contract, added to active roster

?Delete? Morgan Adams-Moisan, F? recalled by Laval

Manchester:?

Add? Jared Fiegl, F? activated from Injured Reserve

?Delete? Jared Fiegl, F? retired from ECHL

?Delete? Chris Carlisle, D? recalled by Belleville

Newfoundland:?

Add? Tyler Mayea, D? activated from reserve

?Delete? Zach O'Brien, F? placed on reserve

Rapid City:?

Delete? Blake Heinrich, D? placed on reserve

Toledo:?

Add? Zane Schartz, D? activated from reserve [3/22]

?Delete? A.J. Jenks, F? placed on reserve [3/22]

Tulsa:?

Add? Alex Dostie, F? assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

?Add? Chris Forney, D? assigned by San Diego

Add? Alex Kromm, F? activated from reserve

?Delete? Alex Globke, F? placed on reserve

Wheeling:?

Add? Lucas Kohls, F? activated from reserve

?Delete? Jake Schultz, D? placed on reserve

Worcester:?

Add? Drew Callin, F? activated from reserve

