Ingram Returns from Crunch
March 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned goaltender Connor Ingram to Orlando from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.
Ingram, 21, went 3-2-0 in seven appearances with Orlando and posted a goals-against average of 3.63 and a save percentage of .893. He has posted a 14-7-0 record in 22 appearances with Syracuse this season along with six shutouts, a 2.30 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917. Ingram was briefly recalled to Tampa Bay's roster from Nov. 28-Dec. 2, although he did not see game action.
Ingram was a third-round selection (#88 overall) of the Lightning in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears begin a five-game road trip tonight when they take on the Florida Everblades at 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena. The Solar Bears return to the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center to host the Jacksonville Icemen on Tuesday, April 2 at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.
