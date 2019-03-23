Mariners Sign University of New Hampshire Defenseman Boyd

March 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners added to their blue line on Saturday, signing defenseman Richie Boyd to a SPC (standard player contract), out of the University of New Hampshire.

A 6'3, 209-pound D-man from Fort Myers, FL, Boyd brings a sizeable and gritty presence to the Mariners blue line. Boyd ranked third on the Wildcats in shot blocks (33), this past season - his senior year. He also led the team with a +4 rating. With one goal and seven assists in 34 games, this past season was Boyd's offensive year of his four. He received the team's "Most Improved Player" award in 2017-18.

Prior to UNH, Boyd played at Cushing Academy (Ashburnham, MA), where he was more of a point-producing defenseman. Boyd registered 40 points in 32 games in 2013-14 - ten goals and 20 assists. He was a First Team All-New England selection.

In addition to Boyd, the Mariners defense currently consists of Zach Tolkinen, Blake Kessel, Brycen Martin, Derek Pratt, Garrett Cecere, Johnny Coughlin, Jon Jutzi, and Josh Couturier, but Couturier and Jutzi have each been out with injuries since March 9th. The Mariners have a pair of sets of three games in three days over the next two weekends.

The Mariners are off tonight, hosting Manchester tomorrow afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena for Country Night presented by 99.9 The Wolf. The first 500 fans will get a bandanna and concert giveaways will be held during the game including Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, and Old Dominion. Tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com or by calling the Trusted Choice Box Office at 207-775-3458.

