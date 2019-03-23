Grizzlies Dominate in 5-2 Win

March 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, dropped a 5-2 decision to the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night ending the Americans one-game winning streak in front of a big crowd of 4,707 at Allen Event Center.

The Grizzlies used their speed to create several odd-man rushes in the three-goal victory on Friday night. Utah forward Joey Ratelle scored two goals to lead the Grizzlies' charge. Ryan Walters and Jack Walker each had two helpers. Defenseman Turner Ottenbreit had a goal and an assist.

"We had several scoring chances tonight, but just couldn't bury them," said Americans forward Spencer Asuchak. "It's been the story of our season. We're all disappointed the way our season has gone and frustrated that we couldn't play better in front of a big crowd tonight. Our fans support us through thick and thin and believe me we all appreciate them."

We have doubleheader hockey on Saturday with the Allen Police vs. Allen Fire game at 5:00 pm, followed by the Americans and Grizzlies at 7:05 pm.

Tickets are on sale beginning tomorrow morning at 10:00 am at Allen Event Center Box Office, or online at www.allenamericans.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.